"More Than A Friend, A Brother": Netanyahu Gets Emotional Welcoming PM Modi

  • Feb 26, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 26, 2026, 9:30 PM IST

In an emotional address at the Knesset, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke from the heart as he welcomed Narendra Modi to Jerusalem. Netanyahu said he had never been more moved by a world leader’s visit, calling Modi not just a friend but “almost a brother.” Recalling shared moments by the Mediterranean and the transformation of bilateral ties, he highlighted how India–Israel cooperation has multiplied across trade, technology and trust. He fondly mentioned the famous “Modi hug,” saying it symbolises genuine warmth, reflecting the deep bond between the two leaders and their peoples.

