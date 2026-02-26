Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
“Moving Very Smoothly”: Israel Envoy Says PM Modi Visit Set To Seal Major India–Israel Agreements

“Moving Very Smoothly”: Israel Envoy Says PM Modi Visit Set To Seal Major India–Israel Agreements

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 26, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 26, 2026, 9:27 PM IST

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to Israel, Ambassador Reuven Azar described the trip as highly productive and forward-looking. Praising Modi’s address at the Knesset, Azar highlighted warm bilateral talks focused on upgrading defence ties and expanding cooperation into emerging technologies. Meetings between Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar covered regional and strategic issues. Several agreements are set to be signed, spanning artificial intelligence, academic and cultural exchanges, health, geophysics and financial connectivity, including cooperation between the two countries’ stock exchanges.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended