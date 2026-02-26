“Moving Very Smoothly”: Israel Envoy Says PM Modi Visit Set To Seal Major India–Israel Agreements

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to Israel, Ambassador Reuven Azar described the trip as highly productive and forward-looking. Praising Modi’s address at the Knesset, Azar highlighted warm bilateral talks focused on upgrading defence ties and expanding cooperation into emerging technologies. Meetings between Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar covered regional and strategic issues. Several agreements are set to be signed, spanning artificial intelligence, academic and cultural exchanges, health, geophysics and financial connectivity, including cooperation between the two countries’ stock exchanges.