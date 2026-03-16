MP Raghav Chadha Raises Husband-Wife Tax Issue In Parliament | Joint Filing Proposal Explained

AAP MP Raghav Chadha delivered a strong speech in Parliament titled “I Do Not Oppose, I Rise to Propose,” where he raised three practical issues affecting ordinary Indians. The biggest highlight was his proposal for optional joint filing of Income Tax Returns for husband-wife households. Chadha argued that India’s current individual-based tax system can unfairly burden married couples, especially when only one spouse is earning while the other manages childcare, elderly care, or the household. He explained that two families with the same total income can end up paying very different taxes simply because one has two earning members and the other has only one. He also demanded full income tax exemption on disability pensions for all wounded soldiers and called for the removal of minimum balance penalty charges on bank accounts. His speech framed these reforms as steps toward a fairer, more humane, and more just system for families, soldiers, and common citizens across India.