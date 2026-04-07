M.P’s Mandideep Industries Slow As Global Crisis Hits Jobs, Production And Worker Livelihoods Hard

Mandideep, once a thriving industrial hub, is now witnessing a sharp slowdown as the West Asia crisis disrupts supply chains. Factories are running at half capacity, with production dropping nearly 30 percent. At Labour Chowk, daily wage workers wait endlessly for jobs that no longer come. Many, like Golu, are being forced to return to their villages as expenses rise and incomes vanish. Delays in petroleum-based raw materials, linked to disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz, have hit industries hard. The crisis highlights how global conflicts are directly impacting local livelihoods.