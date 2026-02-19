Mukesh Ambani Announces ₹10 Lakh Crore AI Investment, Sovereign Compute Plan

At the AI Impact Summit, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, unveiled a massive AI push through Jio. He announced a ₹10 lakh crore investment over seven years to build India’s sovereign AI infrastructure. The plan includes gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres starting with over 120 MW coming online in 2026 at Jamnagar, backed by up to 10 GW of green energy in Kutch and Andhra Pradesh. Ambani said Jio Intelligence will also create a nationwide edge compute network integrated with Jio’s telecom backbone to make AI affordable and accessible. His message was clear: India cannot “rent intelligence” — it must build and own it at scale.