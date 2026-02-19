Mukesh Ambani Unveils Jio’s 5 AI Principles, Bharat-Focused Tech Vision

At the AI Impact Summit, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, outlined five non-negotiable principles guiding Jio’s AI strategy. The focus: deep-tech leadership, multilingual inclusion, responsible AI, job creation, and a powerful innovation ecosystem. Under the Jio Intelligence vision, AI will serve farmers, students, small businesses and enterprises alike. Ambani highlighted initiatives like Jio Shikshak for AI-powered education in 22 languages, Jio Arogya AI for instant health guidance, and Jio Krishi for farmer support using satellite data. He stressed that India must build AI rooted in its languages, culture and values — not import intelligence. The goal, he said, is to make AI socially relevant, affordable and accessible at Bharat scale, while positioning India as a global AI co-architect.