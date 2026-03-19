Mumbai Food Crisis: LPG Shortage Shuts Iconic Eateries, Famous Vada Pav Stall Goes Silent

Mumbai’s iconic food scene is feeling the heat as LPG shortages disrupt daily life. The legendary Ashok Vada Pav stall in Prabhadevi, credited with popularising the beloved snack since 1966, has remained shut for two days due to lack of commercial gas, disappointing loyal customers. In Kalbadevi, the historic Shree Thakar Bhojnalay has also closed its doors, while Ladu Samrat is operating with a reduced menu, cutting down popular items amid supply constraints. As the West Asia conflict impacts fuel supply chains, the government is scrambling for alternatives. Recent LPG shipments may offer temporary relief, but uncertainty continues to loom over businesses.