Mumbai LPG Crisis: Restaurants Shut Counters, Switch To Coal & Induction | Ground Report

A severe LPG cylinder shortage in Mumbai is beginning to disrupt restaurant operations across the city, forcing many eateries to scale down their menus and alter cooking methods. In this ground report, India Today reporter Mustafa visits the kitchen of Vasant Bhuvan restaurant in Grant Road, where the impact of the crisis is clearly visible. Popular live counters serving pav bhaji and dosa have been shut, as these dishes require a significant amount of LPG for preparation. Restaurant staff say they are being forced to temporarily switch to induction stoves and coal-based cooking to continue operations. Restaurant manager Imran Qureshi explains that the ongoing shortage of LPG cylinders has made it increasingly difficult for kitchens to function normally. Many restaurants across Mumbai are struggling to maintain regular service, and owners warn that if the supply situation does not improve soon, they may be forced to halt operations entirely. With eateries already operating on thin margins, the LPG crisis is raising serious concerns for the city’s food industry. Watch this India Today ground report for an inside look at how the shortage is affecting restaurants and kitchen operations on the ground in Mumbai.