Mumbai Mom Takes On Minister: Furious Commuter Confronts Girish Mahajan Over Rally Traffic!

A viral showdown in Mumbai’s Worli has captured the city's collective frustration. A mother, stuck for over an hour while on her way to pick up her child, stepped out of her car to confront Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan during a BJP 'Jan Aakrosh' rally. The protest, targeting the MVA over the Women’s Reservation Bill, brought South Mumbai to a standstill. While Mahajan apologized for the jam, he slammed the commuter for her "abusive language." From political slams by Congress to a divided internet, this confrontation asks: When politics hits the streets, do ordinary citizens pay the price?