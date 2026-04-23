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Mumbai Mom Takes On Minister: Furious Commuter Confronts Girish Mahajan Over Rally Traffic!

Mumbai Mom Takes On Minister: Furious Commuter Confronts Girish Mahajan Over Rally Traffic!

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 23, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 23, 2026, 12:27 PM IST

A viral showdown in Mumbai’s Worli has captured the city's collective frustration. A mother, stuck for over an hour while on her way to pick up her child, stepped out of her car to confront Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan during a BJP 'Jan Aakrosh' rally. The protest, targeting the MVA over the Women’s Reservation Bill, brought South Mumbai to a standstill. While Mahajan apologized for the jam, he slammed the commuter for her "abusive language." From political slams by Congress to a divided internet, this confrontation asks: When politics hits the streets, do ordinary citizens pay the price?

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