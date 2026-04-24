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Mumbai Police File FIR Against BJP Organisation After Woman’s Viral Showdown Over Traffic!

Mumbai Police File FIR Against BJP Organisation After Woman’s Viral Showdown Over Traffic!

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 24, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 24, 2026, 12:52 PM IST

The Worli Police have officially registered an FIR against the organizers of the BJP’s "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam" rally following a massive traffic gridlock and a viral confrontation. The legal move comes a day after an agitated woman was filmed schooling Minister Girish Mahajan, demanding he "get out" for blocking public roads. While the BJP claimed they had permission, authorities cited a "violation of norms" that left thousands of commuters stranded. From viral outrage to legal consequences, witness how one citizen’s stand forced the hand of the law. Is this the end of political roadblocks in Mumbai?

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