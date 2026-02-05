Mumbai–Pune Expressway Paralysed After Gas Tanker Crash, 20 Km Jam

Dramatic drone visuals reveal the scale of chaos on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway after a tanker carrying highly inflammable propylene gas overturned near the Adoshi tunnel in Khandala Ghat. The accident triggered a gas leak, forcing a complete shutdown of traffic and leaving thousands of commuters stranded for over 24 hours. A traffic jam stretching nearly 20 to 22 kilometres brought transport services to a halt, with over 139 MSRTC buses cancelled. Authorities have advised motorists to use alternate routes via Tamhini or Malshej Ghats. Emergency teams are working to safely transfer the gas before normal traffic can resume.