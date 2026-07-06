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Mumbai Rain Havoc: Red Alert, Floods, Deaths & Travel Chaos Grip The City

Mumbai Rain Havoc: Red Alert, Floods, Deaths & Travel Chaos Grip The City

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 6, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 6, 2026, 1:15 PM IST

Relentless monsoon rains have brought Mumbai to a standstill, with severe flooding, traffic snarls, train delays and flight disruptions across the city. The IMD has issued a Red Alert as heavy rainfall continues to lash the financial capital. Tragic incidents, including deaths caused by falling trees and an open manhole, have intensified concerns over civic preparedness and public safety. Key areas such as Andheri, Worli, Bandra, Chembur, Kurla and Sakinaka remain heavily affected. As rescue and emergency teams remain on high alert, questions are mounting over infrastructure, maintenance and accountability amid Mumbai's annual monsoon crisis.

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