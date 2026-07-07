Mumbai Rains Trigger Tunnel Closure, Local Trains & Flights Hit; Flyover Damage

Relentless rains have exposed Maharashtra's infrastructure vulnerabilities once again. Just two months after its inauguration, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway missing link was shut following a landslide near one of its tunnels, forcing traffic onto the old Khandala Ghat route. In Palghar, a section of a flyover on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway caved in despite recent repairs. Heavy rain also disrupted road, rail and air travel, while severe waterlogging affected several parts of Mumbai. With schools closed, the Assembly adjourned and a cloudburst alert issued for Nashik, authorities remain on high alert as intense rainfall continues across the state.