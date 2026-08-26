Mumbai Transport Gets Rs 134 Crore Facility Management Boost

Mumbai commuters may see better-maintained MSRTC facilities after Krystal Integrated Services secured a Rs 134 crore, three-year contract covering Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The agreement includes housekeeping, sanitation, technical maintenance and other support services. However, the contract does not involve new buses, routes or lower fares. The actual impact on commuters will depend on how effectively the services are implemented at the locations covered. MSRTC and Krystal have not yet disclosed the exact Mumbai facilities or workforce deployment.

For passengers, the potential benefit is straightforward: cleaner premises, better sanitation and improved upkeep of existing public transport facilities.