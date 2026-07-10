Mumbai's Iconic K Rustom Shut After FDA Finds Rats, Hygiene Violations

Mumbai's legendary K Rustom ice cream parlour has been ordered to shut after an FDA inspection reportedly found live rats, houseflies and multiple food safety violations. Officials alleged that dairy products were stored at unsafe temperatures, several food items lacked mandatory labels, and staff did not possess required medical fitness certificates. The action was part of a wider food safety drive in which the FDA inspected 16 establishments, issued multiple notices, suspended licences and seized banned food products. The crackdown has sparked concern among loyal customers, with many calling it a shocking fall for one of Mumbai's most iconic food destinations.