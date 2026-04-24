Mythos AI Threat: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Orders Banks To Brace For "Unseen" AI Risks!

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has issued an urgent warning to Indian banks regarding Anthropic’s Mythos, an unreleased AI model deemed "too dangerous for public release." In a high-level meeting with SBI Chairman and MeitY officials on April 23, 2026, the FM highlighted that Mythos can autonomously exploit thousands of software vulnerabilities, including 27-year-old bugs. While asserting that Indian banks are currently secure, she directed the IBA to establish a real-time threat intelligence sharing mechanism with CERT-In. Watch for the government's strategy to use AI as a shield against these unprecedented "AI-born" financial risks.