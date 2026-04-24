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Mythos AI Threat: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Orders Banks To Brace For "Unseen" AI Risks!

Mythos AI Threat: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Orders Banks To Brace For "Unseen" AI Risks!

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 24, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 24, 2026, 4:33 PM IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has issued an urgent warning to Indian banks regarding Anthropic’s Mythos, an unreleased AI model deemed "too dangerous for public release." In a high-level meeting with SBI Chairman and MeitY officials on April 23, 2026, the FM highlighted that Mythos can autonomously exploit thousands of software vulnerabilities, including 27-year-old bugs. While asserting that Indian banks are currently secure, she directed the IBA to establish a real-time threat intelligence sharing mechanism with CERT-In. Watch for the government's strategy to use AI as a shield against these unprecedented "AI-born" financial risks.

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