N Chandrasekaran Resigns As Tata Sons Chairman: The Road Ahead For Tata Group

N Chandrasekaran has resigned as Tata Sons chairman and is set to step down after completing his current term on February 20, 2027. After nearly a decade at the helm, his decision not to seek reappointment sets the stage for a leadership transition at one of India’s largest business groups. The succession process is expected to begin soon, with the next chairman facing several key challenges, including the turnaround of Air India, reducing losses in Tata’s digital businesses, the potential listing of Tata Sons and regulatory requirements around upper-layer NBFC deregistration. This package looks at Chandrasekaran’s Tata journey, his resignation and what lies ahead for the Tata Group.