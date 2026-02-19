Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
N Chandrasekaran Unveils Tata’s 1GW AI Data Centre, Chip & AI OS Plan

N Chandrasekaran Unveils Tata’s 1GW AI Data Centre, Chip & AI OS Plan

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 19, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 19, 2026, 5:36 PM IST

At the AI Impact Summit, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, outlined an ambitious AI roadmap positioning India as a global AI powerhouse. Calling AI the “next big infrastructure,” he said India’s digital foundations — from Aadhaar to UPI — have created the base for AI at scale. Tata Group will establish India’s first large-scale AI-optimized data centre, starting with 100MW in partnership with OpenAI and scaling to 1GW, alongside collaboration with AMD. The group is also building an AI data insights platform, an industry AI operating system through TCS and Tata Communications, and domain-specific AI chips. Chandrasekaran emphasized trusted, inclusive and energy-efficient AI as central to India’s long-term competitiveness.

TAGS:
    Post a comment0
    SUBSCRIBE TO
    BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
    Subscribe Now
    Already a subscriber?Login

    TOP VIDEOS

    Recommended