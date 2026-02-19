N Chandrasekaran Unveils Tata’s 1GW AI Data Centre, Chip & AI OS Plan

At the AI Impact Summit, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, outlined an ambitious AI roadmap positioning India as a global AI powerhouse. Calling AI the “next big infrastructure,” he said India’s digital foundations — from Aadhaar to UPI — have created the base for AI at scale. Tata Group will establish India’s first large-scale AI-optimized data centre, starting with 100MW in partnership with OpenAI and scaling to 1GW, alongside collaboration with AMD. The group is also building an AI data insights platform, an industry AI operating system through TCS and Tata Communications, and domain-specific AI chips. Chandrasekaran emphasized trusted, inclusive and energy-efficient AI as central to India’s long-term competitiveness.