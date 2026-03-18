NATO Allies Reject Trump’s Call On Hormuz, Leaving U.S. To Face Iran Alone As Tensions Escalate

Snubbed by allies, Donald Trump appears to have abandoned efforts to rally international support for securing the Strait of Hormuz. His appeal to NATO partners was met with firm refusals, prompting him to claim the United States can act alone after military successes in Iran. Key allies including Germany, France, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom have declined involvement, stressing it is not their conflict and urging de-escalation. Meanwhile, Iran remains defiant, insisting the waterway is open and rejecting ceasefire demands. The situation raises questions about whether U.S. pressure alone can shift Tehran’s stance in the strategic corridor ongoing crisis.