“Natural Partners”: PM Modi Tells Knesset India-Israel Ties Set To Soar On Trade, Tech And Defence

Addressing the Knesset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out a confident, forward-looking vision for India–Israel ties. Highlighting India as the world’s fastest-growing major economy poised to enter the top three, Modi said Israel’s strength as a global innovation powerhouse creates a natural partnership. He stressed expanding trade, investment and infrastructure cooperation, citing progress on a free trade agreement and the Bilateral Investment Treaty. Modi underlined defence as a vital pillar, recalled joint innovation initiatives like iCreate, and pointed to emerging synergies in AI, semiconductors, quantum technologies and digital finance, signalling a deeper strategic and economic alignment with Israel.