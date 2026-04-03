Navy Chief Unveils ‘Taragiri’, Highlights Combat Strength and India’s Defence Self-Reliance

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi highlighted the Indian Navy’s commitment to becoming a combat-ready and future-ready force during the commissioning of ‘Taragiri’ in Visakhapatnam. He noted that since last year, the Navy has inducted 12 ships, one submarine, and one aircraft squadron, significantly boosting operational strength. The newly commissioned ‘Taragiri’, with over 75% indigenous content, reflects India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Built faster than similar ships, it enhances the Navy’s reach, responsiveness, and combat capabilities in a rapidly evolving maritime security landscape.