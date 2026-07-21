NBCC To Auction 262 Ultra Luxury Homes Near Chanakyapuri Starting Above Rs 15 Crore

NBCC is preparing to e-auction 262 ultra-luxury four-bedroom apartments at Avenue Towers in Sarojini Nagar near Chanakyapuri, bringing rare new housing supply to one of New Delhi’s most tightly held residential zones. Reserve prices start above Rs 15 crore, while the homes offer saleable areas of about 4,200 to 4,700 square feet and three dedicated parking spaces each. Spread across nine towers, the RERA-registered project will include a 50,000-square-foot clubhouse, sky gardens, landscaped greens, a yoga deck, open-air gym, residents’ lounge and pet park. The pre-bid meeting is scheduled for July 24, the earnest money deposit deadline is July 30 and the e-auction will be held on July 31. NBCC expects the auction to generate nearly Rs 4,400 crore, with proceeds supporting the redevelopment of government housing colonies across Delhi. Watch for prices, features, dates and why this rare central Delhi auction matters in a market with almost no supply.