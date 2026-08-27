Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Nepal Flood Crisis: Massive Floods Leave Trail Of Destruction Across Rasuwa, Nuwakot And Chitwan

Nepal Flood Crisis: Massive Floods Leave Trail Of Destruction Across Rasuwa, Nuwakot And Chitwan

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 27, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026, 10:02 PM IST

A massive ice and rock avalanche triggered a sudden surge in the Bhote Koshi River, unleashing devastating floods across several districts of Nepal. Villages were washed away, roads ripped apart and bridges swallowed by raging waters. The destruction spread downstream into Nuwakot, where homes and shops were swept away. Further south, the swollen Narayani River reached dangerous levels in Chitwan, with powerful waves battering the riverbanks. From Rasuwa to Nuwakot and Chitwan, the floods have left behind widespread devastation and a devastating human toll. More than 150 bodies have reportedly been recovered, while hundreds remain missing, including Indian pilgrims and tourists. Nepal Army personnel have rescued nearly 200 people, including those trapped inside a hydropower tunnel. Although floodwaters have begun to recede, the humanitarian crisis continues, with rescuers searching for survivors and families waiting for news of their loved ones. Nepal now faces a long and difficult road to recovery.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended