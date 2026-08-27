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Nepal Flood Fury: Terrifying CCTV Footage Captures Wall Of Water, Massive Devastation | Rescue Ops

Nepal Flood Fury: Terrifying CCTV Footage Captures Wall Of Water, Massive Devastation | Rescue Ops

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 27, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026, 9:14 PM IST

A massive flash flood tore through Nepal’s Bhote Koshi-Trishuli river basin, leaving a trail of destruction across Rasuwa and neighbouring districts. Dramatic CCTV footage from the Chinese side of the Rasuwagadhi border captures floodwaters suddenly surging through the area with terrifying force. Across flood-hit Nepal, villages, bridges, roads, cars and multi-storey buildings were swept away. Devastating visuals from Betrawati Bazaar show homes and businesses being swallowed by the raging waters, while the swollen Narayani River has also reached danger levels. Rescue operations are underway, with Nepal Army and private helicopters evacuating stranded people. Here are the latest visuals of the catastrophic floods and devastation in Nepal.

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