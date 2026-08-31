Nepal Flood Horror: +900 Dead, Many Missing As Bhote Koshi Surges Again | India Steps In

Days after catastrophic flash floods devastated Nepal, a fresh flood threat is raising alarm across the Himalayan nation. Water levels in the Bhote Koshi have surged again, prompting authorities to issue alerts along the Trishuli river corridor. Nepal's flood death toll has crossed 900, while around 2,000 people remain missing. Rescue teams are continuing operations, including efforts to reach workers stranded in hydropower tunnels. India has stepped up assistance, with flights bringing tunnelling and forensic experts to Kathmandu. As Nepal battles the aftermath of the disaster, fears of another flood keep the country on edge.