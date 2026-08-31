Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Nepal Flood Horror: Death Toll Crosses 900 | Indians Missing, Families Await Rescue Updates

Nepal Flood Horror: Death Toll Crosses 900 | Indians Missing, Families Await Rescue Updates

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 31, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026, 1:26 PM IST

Nature's fury has devastated Nepal as deadly flash floods tear through the Himalayan foothills. The death toll has crossed 900, with search and rescue operations still underway. Several Indian nationals remain missing, including members of a family from Bihar's Raxaul, workers from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi and a man from Punjab's Tarn Taran. The MEA says contact has been re-established with 50 stranded Indians, while over 105 people have been rescued so far. Families continue to wait anxiously for news of their loved ones.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended