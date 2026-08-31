Nepal Flood Horror: Death Toll Crosses 900 | Indians Missing, Families Await Rescue Updates

Nature's fury has devastated Nepal as deadly flash floods tear through the Himalayan foothills. The death toll has crossed 900, with search and rescue operations still underway. Several Indian nationals remain missing, including members of a family from Bihar's Raxaul, workers from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi and a man from Punjab's Tarn Taran. The MEA says contact has been re-established with 50 stranded Indians, while over 105 people have been rescued so far. Families continue to wait anxiously for news of their loved ones.