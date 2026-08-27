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Nepal Floods: Ashutosh Mishra Brings Ground Report From Disaster-Hit Areas

Nepal Floods: Ashutosh Mishra Brings Ground Report From Disaster-Hit Areas

Ashutosh Mishra
Ashutosh Mishra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 27, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026, 9:47 PM IST

India Today’s Ashutosh Mishra brings a ground report from Nepal, which is battling the devastating aftermath of one of its worst flash-flood disasters. Rescue operations continue across the worst-hit areas as the death toll rises, with 165 bodies recovered so far. Nearly 579 people are reportedly missing, including around 466 foreign nationals and 113 Nepalis, with nearly 300 Indian tourists among those missing. The Nepal Army has rescued 123 people by helicopter from Rasuwa, including Indian tourists and people trapped inside a hydropower tunnel. With an upstream river blockage still not fully cleared, authorities warn of another possible surge as rescue teams race against time.

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