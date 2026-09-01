Nepal Floods: Drone Footage Shows Devighat Buried In Mud As Cleanup Operations Begin

Nepal’s Devighat area in Nuwakot district is facing a massive cleanup operation after devastating floods left streets, homes and shops buried under thick layers of mud and debris. Drone footage shows the scale of destruction, with the Trishuli River flowing past damaged properties while residents and heavy machinery work together to clear the rubble. Much of the area remains covered in mud, highlighting the enormous challenge ahead. Meanwhile, rescuers are working to reach isolated communities and recover people trapped in remote areas. Temporary bridges have been built to improve access, while rescue teams continue operations nearly a week after the deadly floods caused widespread destruction across Nepal.