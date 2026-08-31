Nepal Floods Ground Report: Towns Flattened, Thousands Missing As Rivers Unleash Devastation

India Today brings an exclusive ground report from flood-ravaged Nepal, where rising water levels in the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers have triggered fresh fears. Entire markets, homes, roads and critical infrastructure have been swept away or buried under massive debris. In the worst-hit areas, locals fear thousands may still be unaccounted for. Meanwhile, relief camps and volunteers from across Nepal are working tirelessly to provide food, water and medicines to survivors. Watch this exclusive report from ground zero as Nepal battles one of its worst flood disasters.