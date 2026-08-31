Nepal’s Flash Floods: Did China’s Himalayan Mega Projects Trigger Deadly Disaster?

Did massive infrastructure projects in the fragile Himalayas contribute to Nepal’s devastating disaster? China has built and is developing several major hydropower projects near Nepal’s northern frontier, including dams, tunnels and underground structures in a highly seismic and eco-sensitive region. Defence experts have raised concerns over altered river flows, sediment movement and large-scale construction. China, however, says a glacier collapse on the Nepalese side triggered the catastrophic mudslide. As questions mount over warnings and responsibility, did Nepal ultimately pay the ecological cost of changing the Himalayan landscape?