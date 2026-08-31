Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Nepal’s Flash Floods: Did China’s Himalayan Mega Projects Trigger Deadly Disaster?

Nepal’s Flash Floods: Did China’s Himalayan Mega Projects Trigger Deadly Disaster?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 31, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026, 1:27 PM IST

Did massive infrastructure projects in the fragile Himalayas contribute to Nepal’s devastating disaster? China has built and is developing several major hydropower projects near Nepal’s northern frontier, including dams, tunnels and underground structures in a highly seismic and eco-sensitive region. Defence experts have raised concerns over altered river flows, sediment movement and large-scale construction. China, however, says a glacier collapse on the Nepalese side triggered the catastrophic mudslide. As questions mount over warnings and responsibility, did Nepal ultimately pay the ecological cost of changing the Himalayan landscape?

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended