Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Netanyahu Says Israel Killed IRGC Navy Chief, Vows Continued Strikes On Iran

Netanyahu Says Israel Killed IRGC Navy Chief, Vows Continued Strikes On Iran

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Mar 27, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 27, 2026, 12:31 PM IST

 

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has eliminated the commander of Iran’s IRGC Navy, accusing him of orchestrating the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Netanyahu заявил that Israeli forces will continue targeting what he called the “Iranian terrorist regime” as part of ongoing military operations. He also highlighted close coordination with the United States in pursuing shared war objectives. The development marks a significant escalation in the conflict, raising concerns over regional stability and global energy supplies, especially as the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for oil shipments worldwide.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended