Netanyahu Says Israel Killed IRGC Navy Chief, Vows Continued Strikes On Iran

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has eliminated the commander of Iran’s IRGC Navy, accusing him of orchestrating the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Netanyahu заявил that Israeli forces will continue targeting what he called the “Iranian terrorist regime” as part of ongoing military operations. He also highlighted close coordination with the United States in pursuing shared war objectives. The development marks a significant escalation in the conflict, raising concerns over regional stability and global energy supplies, especially as the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for oil shipments worldwide.