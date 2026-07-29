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New Dehradun Bridge Collapses In 17 Days! Villagers Outraged As Tons River Road Caved In

New Dehradun Bridge Collapses In 17 Days! Villagers Outraged As Tons River Road Caved In

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 29, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026, 12:33 PM IST

 

Torrential rainfall in Dehradun has triggered a massive infrastructure scare after the approach road to a newly constructed bridge over the Tons River in Prem Nagar caved in. Miraculously, no casualties were reported as no vehicles were passing by. Opened just 17 days ago, the bridge was built to replace one washed away last year. The collapse has severed connectivity for several rural areas, forcing long detours. While Opposition leaders accuse the government of severe corruption and infrastructure lapses, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami assured that the main bridge remains intact and repairs are underway. Officials are currently investigating the cause.

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