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New EPF Rules 2026 Explained: PF Contribution Above ₹1800 Voluntary | What It Means for You

New EPF Rules 2026 Explained: PF Contribution Above ₹1800 Voluntary | What It Means for You

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026, 4:37 PM IST

The government has notified the EPF Scheme, 2026, introducing a major change for salaried employees. Under the new rules, employee PF contributions above ₹1,800 have become voluntary, giving employees greater flexibility in deciding how much they contribute towards retirement. Will this increase your take-home salary? Should you reduce your PF contribution or continue investing for a bigger retirement corpus? What are the implications for tax savings, employer contributions, and long-term financial security? In this special discussion, Pankaj Mathpal, Founder & Managing Director, Optima Money Managers, and Ketan Das, Business Head, FinRight Technologies, break down the new EPFO rules, explain who should opt for lower PF contributions, and share practical advice for young professionals as well as those nearing retirement.

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