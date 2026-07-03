New Faces Or Portfolio Shake-Up? The Inside Story On The Anticipated Union Cabinet Change

As the Modi government completes two years of its third term, the corridors of power in New Delhi are buzzing with speculation over a potential Union Cabinet reshuffle. From rewarding electoral performance to preparing for the crucial 2027 state assembly elections, this report breaks down the political calculus behind the anticipated expansion. We analyze why states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Punjab are in the spotlight, and how the government aims to balance administrative efficiency with its long-term electoral blueprint. Is a major shake-up imminent ahead of the Monsoon Session? Join us as we decode the political signals.