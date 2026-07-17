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"Nightmare": President Donald Trump Claims China Interfered In 2020 U.S. Polls

"Nightmare": President Donald Trump Claims China Interfered In 2020 U.S. Polls

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026, 1:22 PM IST

China is at the centre of a fresh US election controversy after President Donald Trump accused Beijing of illegally acquiring data linked to 220 million American voters during the 2020 election cycle. Citing newly declassified documents, Trump claimed China collected names, addresses, phone numbers and political preferences and used its influence against him. He also alleged that US intelligence officials suppressed information and demanded investigations and criminal charges. However, a 2021 US intelligence assessment found no evidence that China or any foreign actor altered voter registration, ballots, vote counting or election results. Beijing has repeatedly denied interfering in US elections. Also Xi Jinping is expected to visit Washington in September 2026.

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