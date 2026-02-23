Business Today
Business News
Nikesh Arora: AI Is Moving Faster Than Our Intuition | India AI Impact Summit 2026

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 23, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026, 11:38 AM IST

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora issued a powerful warning on the risks of unchecked artificial intelligence. While praising AI’s rapid progress, Arora said innovation is racing ahead of governance, trust and security. He cautioned that AI agents, robots and autonomous systems could threaten jobs, privacy and national security if not regulated properly. From data misuse to rogue machines, he stressed the need for accountability, cybersecurity and public-private cooperation. Drawing on India’s success with Aadhaar and UPI, Arora said AI must be built with inclusion, trust and safety at its core.

