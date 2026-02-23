Nilekani Reveals AI Diffusion Plan For India’s Farmers & Economy | AI Summit

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei unpack AI's transformative potential for India and the Global South. Nilekani highlights diffusion pathways like the newly launched "100 by 2030" initiative to scale AI for farmers, healthcare, and education, drawing parallels to India's DPI success now aiding 40 nations. Amodei envisions 20-25% economic growth through catch-up acceleration, tackling risks like job displacement while partnering with Indian enterprises for inclusive public good—featuring Indic language advances in Sonnet 4.6 and rural farmer tools. Moderated by Rahul Matthan of Trilegal, they stress India's unique role: proving AI works at population scale to counter global backlash and authoritarian challenges.