Nirmal K Minda: India's EV Push Could Finally Reduce China Dependence

Delhi's proposed EV Policy has received strong support from the auto industry, with Nirmal K Minda, President of ASSOCHAM and Chairman of Uno Minda Group, calling it a landmark step for India's electric mobility journey. He praised the Delhi government's initiative and urged other states to adopt similar policies. Minda emphasized that increasing localisation, strengthening R&D, expanding semiconductor manufacturing, and reducing dependence on China are essential for making EVs more affordable. He also called for rationalised import duties and targeted short-term policy support to accelerate domestic manufacturing and help India move closer to its vision of becoming self-reliant in electric mobility.