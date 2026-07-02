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Nirmal K Minda: India's EV Push Could Finally Reduce China Dependence

Nirmal K Minda: India's EV Push Could Finally Reduce China Dependence

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 2, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 2, 2026, 2:57 PM IST

Delhi's proposed EV Policy has received strong support from the auto industry, with Nirmal K Minda, President of ASSOCHAM and Chairman of Uno Minda Group, calling it a landmark step for India's electric mobility journey. He praised the Delhi government's initiative and urged other states to adopt similar policies. Minda emphasized that increasing localisation, strengthening R&D, expanding semiconductor manufacturing, and reducing dependence on China are essential for making EVs more affordable. He also called for rationalised import duties and targeted short-term policy support to accelerate domestic manufacturing and help India move closer to its vision of becoming self-reliant in electric mobility.

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