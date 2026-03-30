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Nirmala Sitharaman Defends India’s Economy, Slams Opposition Over Rupee & Growth Debate

Nirmala Sitharaman Defends India’s Economy, Slams Opposition Over Rupee & Growth Debate

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 30, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 30, 2026, 2:40 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers a strong and detailed defence of India’s economic position, highlighting robust fiscal discipline, stable foreign exchange reserves, and the resilience of the Indian rupee compared to other emerging markets. Responding sharply to repeated opposition questions, she emphasises that India’s macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong and globally appreciated. Referring to a recent international survey, she also points out the high global popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that such recognition reflects confidence in India’s leadership. Sitharaman criticises attempts to undermine the country’s progress by focusing narrowly on currency fluctuations, reminding critics of the “fragile five” period when concerns were valid. She calls for acknowledging the hard work of India’s citizens, farmers, and economy, urging that national interest should come before political narratives.

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