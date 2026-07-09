Nitin Gadkari Responds To Ethanol Row: Are Ethanol Fuel Blends Really Damaging Your Car?

In this exclusive, Shweta Singh, India Today Group, discussed with the Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, Nitin Gadkari, that the ongoing controversy surrounding ethanol-blended fuel and allegations that it damages vehicles. Addressing the issue, Gadkari said there is no evidence to support claims that ethanol is causing widespread vehicle failures. He asserted that no major automaker has reported verified complaints related to ethanol-blended fuel and described the allegations as misleading. Gadkari also emphasized that ethanol helps reduce India's fuel import bill, strengthens energy security, and creates additional income opportunities for farmers.