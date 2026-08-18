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Nitin Nabin’s New BJP Team: Experience, Youth & Women Power Take Centre Stage

Nitin Nabin’s New BJP Team: Experience, Youth & Women Power Take Centre Stage

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 18, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026, 1:35 PM IST

BJP president Nitin Nabin has unveiled his first national team, bringing together seasoned organisational leaders, younger faces and prominent comebacks. The new line-up includes 13 national vice presidents, eight general secretaries and 16 national secretaries, with BL Santhosh continuing as the party’s organisational powerhouse. Ram Madhav and Smriti Irani return to key national roles, while several familiar faces have been dropped. Uttar Pradesh gets strong representation ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, while the team also reflects regional and social diversity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the new team, calling it a blend of experience and energy. For Nitin Nabin, the message is clear: consolidation, continuity and organisational strength.

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