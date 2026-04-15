Nitish Kumar Steps Aside | End Of An Era, BJP’s New Chapter In Bihar

In Bihar, an era quietly draws to a close. Nitish Kumar—a leader who reshaped the state’s identity—steps aside after decades in public life. From the JP Movement to becoming “Sushasan Babu,” his journey brought stability, dignity, and reforms—especially for women and backward communities. Now, a new chapter begins with Samrat Choudhary taking charge, marking the BJP’s historic moment in the state. But this transition is more than politics—it’s about legacy. Can a new leadership carry forward what Nitish Kumar built over decades?