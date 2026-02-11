Business Today
No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker: Why Rahul Gandhi Didn’t Sign

  • Feb 11, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 11, 2026, 10:27 AM IST

A political storm has erupted in Parliament after the Opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of bias and denial of speaking time. The notice, backed by 118 MPs, alleges selective action against Opposition members. However, a key detail stood out—Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi did not sign the motion, with Congress citing parliamentary dignity. Cracks within the Opposition alliance also surfaced as TMC stayed away. The controversy traces back to Birla’s claim that he advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to enter the House amid protests, triggering fierce political backlash.

