No Diesel, No Emissions: PM Modi Launches India's First Hydrogen Train

India has entered a new era of green mobility as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off the country's first hydrogen-powered passenger train between Jind and Sonipat in Haryana. Designed, engineered and integrated in India, the 10-coach train can carry around 2,600 passengers and runs using hydrogen fuel cells, emitting only water vapour and heat. Equipped with advanced safety systems and supported by India's largest hydrogen storage and refuelling facility at Jind, the project is a major milestone under the National Green Hydrogen Mission and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Watch how the hydrogen train works, what makes it different from conventional trains, and why this breakthrough places India among a select group of nations operating hydrogen-powered rail services.