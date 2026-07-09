"No Double Standards On Terror": Vikram Misri Says India & Australia United To Fight Together

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India and Australia share a strong and common concern over terrorism. Speaking in Melbourne, he said both countries referred to horrific terror incidents that have affected them and now have a complete meeting of minds on how to respond. Misri said the two sides agree on communication, handling threats and building capacities to fight terrorism more effectively. He added that India and Australia unequivocally condemn terrorism and believe every country must join forces against this challenge. He stressed that there should be no double standards and action must be taken against all involved in terrorism.