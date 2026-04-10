No Fuel Crisis: Govt Assures LPG, Petrol & Gas Supply Stability

Amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia impacting global supplies, the government has assured that there is no fuel shortage in India. Domestic consumers remain the top priority, with LPG, petrol, and diesel supplies running smoothly across the country. While commercial LPG supply has been temporarily reduced to 70%, essential sectors like hospitals, hotels, and industries are being prioritised. Over 1,927 seafarers are safe, and refineries are operating at optimal capacity with sufficient crude inventory. To ease access, the supply of 5 kg LPG cylinders has been doubled, with relaxed ID requirements for migrant workers and students. Daily sales remain strong, and awareness drives are ongoing. The government continues to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability and stability.