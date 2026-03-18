“No Full Stop In Politics”: PM Modi’s Emotional Farewell To Outgoing Rajya Sabha MPs Strikes A Chord

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an emotional farewell address in Parliament for outgoing Rajya Sabha MPs, highlighting their valuable contributions to the nation. He described the occasion as a moment that brings both reflection and emotion, transcending party lines. PM Modi emphasised that public life has no full stop, encouraging departing members to continue serving society with their experience and dedication. He also praised senior leaders for their lifelong commitment to public service, calling them an inspiration for younger MPs. The Prime Minister noted that every member’s contribution—big or small- strengthens democracy, making the farewell a moment of gratitude, respect, and continuity in India’s parliamentary journey.