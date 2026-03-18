Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
“No Full Stop In Politics”: PM Modi’s Emotional Farewell To Outgoing Rajya Sabha MPs Strikes A Chord

“No Full Stop In Politics”: PM Modi’s Emotional Farewell To Outgoing Rajya Sabha MPs Strikes A Chord

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 18, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 18, 2026, 2:48 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered an emotional farewell address in Parliament for outgoing Rajya Sabha MPs, highlighting their valuable contributions to the nation. He described the occasion as a moment that brings both reflection and emotion, transcending party lines. PM Modi emphasised that public life has no full stop, encouraging departing members to continue serving society with their experience and dedication. He also praised senior leaders for their lifelong commitment to public service, calling them an inspiration for younger MPs. The Prime Minister noted that every member’s contribution—big or small- strengthens democracy, making the farewell a moment of gratitude, respect, and continuity in India’s parliamentary journey.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended