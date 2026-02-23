Business Today
“No Hidden Charges, Guaranteed Base Income”: Amit Shah’s Big Assurance To Bharat Taxi Drivers

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 23, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 23, 2026, 5:40 PM IST

In a powerful interaction, Amit Shah responds to concerns raised by a taxi driver from Ahmedabad about high commissions, hidden charges, and unpredictable earnings in app-based cab services. Shah assured drivers that under Bharat Taxi, there will be no hidden charges, complete transparency, and advance notifications for any rate changes. He explained that a minimum base rate will be fixed, calculated after factoring in vehicle cost, fuel, and minimum livelihood requirements—ensuring drivers never earn below a viable income. Emphasising a cooperative model, Shah said drivers (Sarathis) are the true owners, and profits will ultimately return to them. The goal, he stressed, is not corporate profit but securing drivers’ futures and their families’ well-being.

Post a comment0
