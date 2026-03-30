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‘No Kings’ Protests Sweep U.S. As Anti Trump Wave Grows Over Iran War And Immigration Crackdown

‘No Kings’ Protests Sweep U.S. As Anti Trump Wave Grows Over Iran War And Immigration Crackdown

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 30, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 30, 2026, 1:11 PM IST

The third wave of anti-Trump protests, dubbed the “No Kings” movement, has erupted across all 50 U.S. states, drawing thousands into the streets. With over 3,000 demonstrations reported, protesters voiced strong opposition to potential war with Iran, immigration crackdowns, and aggressive ICE operations. Many linked global tensions and recent explosions abroad to decisions made by the White House. In Minnesota, Bruce Springsteen joined the movement with a performance at the State Capitol. While largely peaceful, some protests led to clashes with police and major traffic disruptions, signaling growing domestic unrest alongside escalating international pressure.

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