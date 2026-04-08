“No LPG Shortage In India”: Govt Cracks Down On Black Marketing, Seizes 56,000 Cylinders In Big

The government has assured citizens that petrol, diesel, and LPG supplies remain stable across India, with no risk of shortages. Oil Marketing Companies have organised nearly 1,600 awareness camps and distributed around 14,000 cylinders, while total LPG sales have crossed 8.9 lakh since March 23. Fertiliser plants continue receiving 95% gas supply, and refineries are operating at full capacity with adequate crude reserves. To boost LPG availability, the government has diverted additional gas streams to the LPG pool. Enforcement has also intensified, with 4,000 raids conducted and 56,000 cylinders seized to curb black marketing and supply malpractices.